East Lake-Orient Park, FL
2918 MISSOURI AVENUE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:48 PM

2918 MISSOURI AVENUE

2918 Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2918 Missouri Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619
East Lake - Orient Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
You will want to take a look at this adorable fully remodeled bungalow! This charmer has been given a new life. Enjoy coming home to this lovely 3-bedroom, 1 bath home that feels like a new home inside. Conveniently located in Tampa just off Orient Road this home provides easy access to MLK, Hwy 301 and Hwy 60/Selman Expressway. When you pull up to the home you will find it on a corner lot, you will notice the beautiful new covered porch that has been built on the front of the home for those relaxing evenings. There’s also a nice wide deck at the rear entrance to the home for convenience. This one is looking gorgeous with new interior and exterior paint, a new roof, and air conditioning. The all new kitchen has shaker style cabinets, custom granite countertops and new stainless-steel appliances. The home also features all new gorgeous floors and baseboard throughout and fully updated bathroom. You will want to check this one out. Qualified applicants only. There is a $35.00 application fee. Security deposit of $1,250 required along with first month’s rent prior to move in. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE have any available units?
2918 MISSOURI AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE have?
Some of 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2918 MISSOURI AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2918 MISSOURI AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
