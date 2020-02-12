2918 MISSOURI AVENUE

Amenities

You will want to take a look at this adorable fully remodeled bungalow! This charmer has been given a new life. Enjoy coming home to this lovely 3-bedroom, 1 bath home that feels like a new home inside. Conveniently located in Tampa just off Orient Road this home provides easy access to MLK, Hwy 301 and Hwy 60/Selman Expressway. When you pull up to the home you will find it on a corner lot, you will notice the beautiful new covered porch that has been built on the front of the home for those relaxing evenings. There’s also a nice wide deck at the rear entrance to the home for convenience. This one is looking gorgeous with new interior and exterior paint, a new roof, and air conditioning. The all new kitchen has shaker style cabinets, custom granite countertops and new stainless-steel appliances. The home also features all new gorgeous floors and baseboard throughout and fully updated bathroom. You will want to check this one out. Qualified applicants only. There is a $35.00 application fee. Security deposit of $1,250 required along with first month’s rent prior to move in. Available immediately.