Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

10120 Hawk Storm Avenue

10120 Hawk Storm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10120 Hawk Storm Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS Newly Build 3BR/2BA with 2 car garage in Hawks Landing. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home has 1,535 SF of living space and is conveniently located between I-4 and I-75 near Sabal Business Park. Close to schools, Brandon Town Center, and restaurants, USF, U of Tampa, hospitals, and more. Large kitchen features wood cabinets, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Come and see this beauty tucked away at the end of this single street subdivision of Hawks Landing. Nestled down at the end on a cul-de-sac, you will certainly enjoy the serenity.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1559464?accessKey=5dca

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5175001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue have any available units?
10120 Hawk Storm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue have?
Some of 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10120 Hawk Storm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue offers parking.
Does 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue have a pool?
No, 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10120 Hawk Storm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
