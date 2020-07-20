10120 Hawk Storm Avenue

Amenities

GORGEOUS Newly Build 3BR/2BA with 2 car garage in Hawks Landing. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!



Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home has 1,535 SF of living space and is conveniently located between I-4 and I-75 near Sabal Business Park. Close to schools, Brandon Town Center, and restaurants, USF, U of Tampa, hospitals, and more. Large kitchen features wood cabinets, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Come and see this beauty tucked away at the end of this single street subdivision of Hawks Landing. Nestled down at the end on a cul-de-sac, you will certainly enjoy the serenity.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1559464?accessKey=5dca



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



