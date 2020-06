Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING RANCH ON 1 ACRE IN DOVER! MAIN HOME HAS 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS AS WELL AS AN ENORMOUS FORMAL LIVING ROOM; FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH BUILT IN SHELVING; HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO BACKYARD AND FRENCH DOORS LEADING INTO THE SCREENED ENCLOSED/COVERED LANAI WITH VIEWS OF THE NATURAL BACKYARD! COOK'S COUNTRY STYLE KITCHEN WITH LOADS OF CABINETS; WALL OVEN; COOK-TOP RANGE; BUILT IN DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE! LARGE NOOK/BREAKFAST ROOM ADJOINING THE KITCHEN WITH BUILT-IN CHINA CABINETS; STEP OUT INTO THE TRUE 2-BAY GARAGE WITH A ROOM THAT COULD SERVE AS A WORKSHOP AND YOUR WASHER/DRYER HOOK-UP. MASTER BEDROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO THE COVERED/SCREENED LANAI! ALSO ENJOYS AN ENSUITE MASTER BATHROOM WITH SHOWER STALL! THE HOME ENJOYS LOTS OF CLOSETS FOR EXTRA STORAGE! STEPS FROM THE GARAGE IS A LEASED MINI-GUEST HOME! COME ON HOME TO THE RANCH WITH LOTS OF LAND AND LOTS OF HOME!