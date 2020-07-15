/
furnished apartments
82 Furnished Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL
1 Unit Available
8354 VIA ROSA
8354 Via Rosa, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2805 sqft
Vacant. Beautifully decorated 4 bedroom, 2 story home in guarded and gated Dr. Phillips community called Vizcaya. This furnished home features a gorgeous chefs kitchen with an island. Very comfortable living room with gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Doctor Phillips
78 Units Available
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
1 Unit Available
8703 BRIXFORD STREET
8703 Brixford Street, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3652 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MODEL HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT AND FOR SALE / Available August 25th! / Interior Designed, Modern, and Beautiful Entertainers Dream 4 bedroom with a Pool/ Commercial GYM and a 8 Person THEATER, LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION AVAILABLE IF
Results within 5 miles of Doctor Phillips
66 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
10 Units Available
Kirkman North
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
10 Units Available
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1402 sqft
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.
12 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
1 Unit Available
Vista Cay
4126 Breakview Dr Unit 30801, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
Beautiful all-inclusive property with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located in the heart of Orlando in a five-star resort community near all major attractions and shopping.
1 Unit Available
Windhover
5050 Ernst Ct
5050 Ernst Court, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1515 sqft
Very Sophisticated 2/2 townhouse fully furnished.
1 Unit Available
Kirkman South
4368 S. Kirkman Rd.
4368 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1154 sqft
Fully-furnished luxury condo in Orlando less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios. Enjoy the amenities this resort-like community has to offer, including BBQ area, pool, pier/dock access and beautiful lake trails.
1 Unit Available
11514 WESTWOOD BOULEVARD
11514 Westwood Blvd Unit 416, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
971 sqft
Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom renovated condo. Great location in a gated community close to all attractions.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE
1616 Bardmoor Hill Circle, Orlando, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3838 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED POOL HOME, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOMS, WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, FORMAL LIVING AND DINING, EATING SPACE IN KITCHEN, HUGE UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM, IN A GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT CALL TODAY FOR A TOUR.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
6451 Old Park Ln 101
6451 Old Park Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1391 sqft
3/2 Apartment in Stonebridge Commons Metrowest - Property Id: 282958 Aparment for rent at Stonebridge Commons.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
6453 Alcalde Ct. unit#108
6453 Alcalde Court, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1857 sqft
METROWEST CONDO - FURNISHED - Beautiful 3/2 condo on Stonebridge Commons. The association has pool, gym, tennis and basketball courts and dog walking areas. It is beautifully furnished. Come take a look and be in love! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889016)
1 Unit Available
Metro West
7240 Westpointe Blvd
7240 Westpointe Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom fully furnished all-inclusive condo located in a beautiful gated community adjacent to a golf course, providing views all through-out.
1 Unit Available
11538 Westwood Blvd
11538 Westwood Blvd Unit 223, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
900 sqft
A VERY RARE FIND .... Very Sophisticated Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo centered amidst the action of top best things in Orlando.
1 Unit Available
Millenia
3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY
3701 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1478 sqft
Luxurious Condo in Mosaic! - Live the lifestyle of luxurious Millenia! This 3rd floor condo features beautiful wood flooring in the living/dining, balcony off of the living room with a tropical garden and water view and more! Each bedroom comes with
1 Unit Available
13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE
13415 Blue Heron Beach Dr, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
798 sqft
Great location for this lovely condo located in Tower 1 of Blue Heron! This unit is a 1 bedroom 2 bathroom home but it features a bunk bed which can accommodate 2 additional guests.
1 Unit Available
Millenia
3757 Conroy Road, #2525
3757 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1091 sqft
Very Nicely updated and furnished condo near Millennia. Granite, stainless steel appliances, and solid wood cabinets. Large balcony off of living room and master bedroom. Washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
4756 Walden Cir Unit 633
4756 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo in Orlando - Fully furnished One Bedroom Condo conveniently located next to I-4 and close to Universal Studios, The Mall at Millennia, and only 5 minutes away from Down Town Orlando.
1 Unit Available
Millenia
4829 Matteo Trl.
4829 Matteo Trail, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1678 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Townhouse - This beautiful up graded FULLY FURNISHED town house is MOVE-IN READY, 3 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE
2526 Lemon Tree Lane, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
642 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, partially furnished condo at 2526 Lemontree Lane, Orlando, FL 32839 - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo For Rent at 2526 Lemontree Lane, Orlando, FL 32839.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE
3326 Robert Trends Jones Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1247 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo located on 4th floor with Elevators access on building. Located at Stonebridge Reserve Community at Metrowest very near Valencia Community College West Campus and Universal Studios.
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
5463 VINELAND ROAD
5463 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1318 sqft
Unit on the 3rd Floor - MOVE-IN READY!! AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.
