2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:54 PM
152 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Desoto Lakes, FL
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4482 WINSTON LANE N
4482 Winston Lane North, Desoto Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1073 sqft
Really nice 2 Bedroom villa with a 1 car garage, fantastic lake view, screened lanai and outside wood deck. High ceilings, Courtyard entrance. Close to I-75, UTC mall, variety of restaurants and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Desoto Lakes
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
39 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307
8397 38th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1145 sqft
8397 38th St. Cir.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1211 TALLYWOOD DR
1211 Tallywood Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1110 sqft
55+ Community. A beautiful villa at a great price! This super-clean 2/2 +carport, end-unit villa in Tallywood is light & bright with windows on 3 sides. Updated kitchen and guest bath.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3430 TALLYWOOD LANE
3430 Tallywood Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1310 sqft
Wonderful 55 + Community. Attention to detail is shown in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa. With over 1,300 sq. ft. and raised ceilings, this has an open, airy feel to it. Nicely decorated and everything is there to take care of you.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3554 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3554 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
Great opportunity to rent an amazingly located condo in Sarasota. Minutes to the airport, and tons of great shopping along University Pkwy. The unit is well maintained, tucked away in a gated community for your convenience.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
8417 GARDENS CIRCLE
8417 Gardens Circle, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Located in the prime location of the Gardens at Palm Aire, this 2 bedroom - 2 bath condo, fully furnished, is waiting for you to come and enjoy all of Sarasota has to offer.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4541 LONGWATER CHASE
4541 Longwater Chase, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1108 sqft
SARASOTA @ LONGWATER CHASE Condominiums located in the MEADOWS Country Club. This pretty first floor two bedroom FURNISHED home is ready for your Vacation stay for One month or longer.
Results within 5 miles of Desoto Lakes
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
13 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1114 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
19 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1180 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
56 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
56 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:21 PM
19 Units Available
Rosemary District
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
26 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1202 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
283 Units Available
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1163 sqft
Bainbridge Palmore unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
31 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1248 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
17 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
25 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1170 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Last updated July 15 at 12:21 PM
41 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
78 Units Available
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1140 sqft
At The Harrison, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in Sarasota, FL, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertainment spaces.
Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
14 Units Available
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1082 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including a pool area with a sundeck and walking trail. Unit features vinyl wood flooring and stackable washer and dryers. Located close to I-75 and Fruitville Park.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
716 N Jefferson Ave
716 North Jefferson Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
814 sqft
Treat yourself to Florida living in this peaceful, furnished two bedroom, two bath villa, tucked away within the quiet neighborhood of Jefferson Pines II.
