2/1 Home with a Florida Room in Deltona Lakes - Deltona - 2/1 home with Florida room in the Deltona Lakes subdivision is available Now! This home has a living room and dining room combination and a full sized roomy kitchen. It has 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. It has a large backyard. Washer and dryer hook ups only. This home is near shopping and highways, schools and medical facilities. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE5315192)