Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Spacious and well distributed residence. Ample and illuminated living room. Formal Dining room. Very spacious kitchen with casual dine space. Access to garage from kitchen. Access to Florida room from dinning room.

Very spacious fenced backyard and enormous front yard "L" shape in a corner lot.

High and dry.

Got dogs, no problem, a reasonable pet fee let's them in!