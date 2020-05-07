All apartments in Deltona
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

2966 Wild Pepper Ave

2966 Wild Pepper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2966 Wild Pepper Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Arbor Ridge

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2966 Wild Pepper Ave Available 05/15/20 Autumn Ridge - Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 car, 2 car garage. Ceramic tile and laninate flooring.
Located in Autumn Ridge. Minutes from shopping, schools and I-4 entrance.
Rental insurance required. Application fee $50 each person 18 and older.
Security Deposit $1500. Tenant currently has occupancy till May 7 please do not disturb Tenant. You may drive by the area and see if you like the house and then contact us in order to set up an appointment to see it.

(RLNE4071502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

