2759 Gramercy Dr.

Amenities

dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom in Deltona - Property Id: 153414



Beautiful split plan contemporary 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Deltona has been recently painted inside and out, and is clean and ready to move in. This all-tile home features a open kitchen with breakfast bar that overlooks the family and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, plant shelf, a separate living room and lots of delightful little touches. Large rooms and closets, a large backyard, shade trees, and inside laundry complete the package. Close to all, easy access to Howland Blvd. and I-4. Lots to love about this house, so call now to see it before it's gone!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153414p

Property Id 153414



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5131635)