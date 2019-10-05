All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like
2759 Gramercy Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2759 Gramercy Dr
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

2759 Gramercy Dr

2759 Gramercy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2759 Gramercy Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom in Deltona - Property Id: 153414

Beautiful split plan contemporary 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Deltona has been recently painted inside and out, and is clean and ready to move in. This all-tile home features a open kitchen with breakfast bar that overlooks the family and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, plant shelf, a separate living room and lots of delightful little touches. Large rooms and closets, a large backyard, shade trees, and inside laundry complete the package. Close to all, easy access to Howland Blvd. and I-4. Lots to love about this house, so call now to see it before it's gone!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153414p
Property Id 153414

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2759 Gramercy Dr have any available units?
2759 Gramercy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2759 Gramercy Dr have?
Some of 2759 Gramercy Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 Gramercy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2759 Gramercy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 Gramercy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2759 Gramercy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2759 Gramercy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2759 Gramercy Dr offers parking.
Does 2759 Gramercy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2759 Gramercy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 Gramercy Dr have a pool?
No, 2759 Gramercy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2759 Gramercy Dr have accessible units?
No, 2759 Gramercy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 Gramercy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2759 Gramercy Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2759 Gramercy Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2759 Gramercy Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 BedroomsDeltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with PoolDeltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College