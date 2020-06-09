1955 Saxon Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 3-bedroom 2-bathroom house in Deltona is available now. There are two bedrooms with a bathroom across the hall and a master bedroom with its own en-suite bathroom.



The home has a new stove and refrigerator in the large kitchen.



There is a large front room that could be another bedroom or an office.



Plenty of parking.



Please contact us to see this home ASAP ? it will not last!



(PLEASE NOTE: Combined income of all applicants must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. Application Fee of $60.00 + $5.00 processing fee PER ADULT APPLICANT is non-refundable. All persons aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply and pay the Application Fees (as well as any consignors). The only exception(s) are parents with full time college students with college ID. We check credit scores, credit history, eviction history, and criminal backgrounds. We call previous landlords. We need PROOF of income and we call to verify employment and/or income.)