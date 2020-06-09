All apartments in Deltona
1955 Saxon Blvd

1955 Saxon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1955 Saxon Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3-bedroom 2-bathroom house in Deltona is available now. There are two bedrooms with a bathroom across the hall and a master bedroom with its own en-suite bathroom.

The home has a new stove and refrigerator in the large kitchen.

There is a large front room that could be another bedroom or an office.

Plenty of parking.

Please contact us to see this home ASAP ? it will not last!

(PLEASE NOTE: Combined income of all applicants must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. Application Fee of $60.00 + $5.00 processing fee PER ADULT APPLICANT is non-refundable. All persons aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply and pay the Application Fees (as well as any consignors). The only exception(s) are parents with full time college students with college ID. We check credit scores, credit history, eviction history, and criminal backgrounds. We call previous landlords. We need PROOF of income and we call to verify employment and/or income.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 Saxon Blvd have any available units?
1955 Saxon Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1955 Saxon Blvd have?
Some of 1955 Saxon Blvd's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 Saxon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1955 Saxon Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 Saxon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1955 Saxon Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1955 Saxon Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1955 Saxon Blvd offers parking.
Does 1955 Saxon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1955 Saxon Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 Saxon Blvd have a pool?
No, 1955 Saxon Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1955 Saxon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1955 Saxon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 Saxon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1955 Saxon Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1955 Saxon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1955 Saxon Blvd has units with air conditioning.

