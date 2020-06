Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Bath - Nice clean home on large corner lot available February 1, 2020

Central heat and air. 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Feel free to ride by BUT DO NOT WALK AROUND THE HOME OR DISTURB THE TENANTS. NO PETS NO SMOKERS. Applicants only through website MidFlaProperties.com

Application fee is $50 per adult No prior evictions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4531059)