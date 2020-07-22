All apartments in Deltona
1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA

1466 Voltaire Street · (407) 333-1010 ext. 3
Location

1466 Voltaire Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA · Avail. Jul 28

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA Available 07/28/20 Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1,450.00 - 3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Carpet and Vinyl Throughout, Large Fenced Backyard, NO Pets, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2000, 1400 Sqft.

Directions: I-4 E to Deltona, Take Exit 114 toward FL -472E, Merge onto Howland Blvd., Turn Right onto Wolf Pack Run, Wolf Pack Run turns left and becomes Catalina Blvd., Turn Left onto Summit Hill Dr., Turn Left onto Voltaire St., Home will be on the Left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4496950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA have any available units?
1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA have?
Some of 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA currently offering any rent specials?
1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA pet-friendly?
No, 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA offer parking?
Yes, 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA offers parking.
Does 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA have a pool?
No, 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA does not have a pool.
Does 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA have accessible units?
No, 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA has units with dishwashers.
Does 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA does not have units with air conditioning.
