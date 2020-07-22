Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave carpet range

1466 Voltaire St VOLUSIA Available 07/28/20 Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1,450.00 - 3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Carpet and Vinyl Throughout, Large Fenced Backyard, NO Pets, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2000, 1400 Sqft.



Directions: I-4 E to Deltona, Take Exit 114 toward FL -472E, Merge onto Howland Blvd., Turn Right onto Wolf Pack Run, Wolf Pack Run turns left and becomes Catalina Blvd., Turn Left onto Summit Hill Dr., Turn Left onto Voltaire St., Home will be on the Left.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4496950)