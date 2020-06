Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bath quiet area - Two bedroom 2 bath. Newly remodeled kitchen and bath. Tile throughout. Large screened in patio. First floor unit with screen door. Nice walking path, tree lined with tennis court and pool. $1,095.00 a month and $1,095.00 security deposit. $100.00 application fee. This unit will not last long, please contact for information and/or showings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5192131)