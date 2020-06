Amenities

Two bedroom two bath condo in Deltona Lakeside Condos. Available now.



Close to I-4. Swimming pool and tennis court access. Walking distance to Publix, and other shopping. Next to Green Springs park and a 2 minute walk from front door to Boardwalk & Hiking trails. Also walking distance to Community center and Lake Monroe.



You must have good rental history to apply with no late payments and no evictions.

Rental insurance required. Absolutely no pets in community.



