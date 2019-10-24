All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1098 W Seagate Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1098 W Seagate Dr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

1098 W Seagate Dr

1098 Seagate Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1098 Seagate Drive West, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hot Deltona Deal! - OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING! This BLOCK built 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you. Covered front entry. Formal living and dining rooms with vaulted ceilings. Large family room with slider to the covered and screened rear porch. Kitchen offers views of the backyard and is situated nicely between the Dining Room and a large Dinette space. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom has end suite bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Guest bedrooms are comfortably sized. Indoor Utility room with entrance to the Garage. Private feeling rear back yard. Large Storage Building on concrete pad! Location is perfect for fast access to I-4. Close to local High School! Call for your appointment!

(RLNE5228664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1098 W Seagate Dr have any available units?
1098 W Seagate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 1098 W Seagate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1098 W Seagate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1098 W Seagate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1098 W Seagate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1098 W Seagate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1098 W Seagate Dr offers parking.
Does 1098 W Seagate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1098 W Seagate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1098 W Seagate Dr have a pool?
No, 1098 W Seagate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1098 W Seagate Dr have accessible units?
No, 1098 W Seagate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1098 W Seagate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1098 W Seagate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1098 W Seagate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1098 W Seagate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College