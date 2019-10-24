1098 W Seagate Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Hot Deltona Deal! - OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING! This BLOCK built 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you. Covered front entry. Formal living and dining rooms with vaulted ceilings. Large family room with slider to the covered and screened rear porch. Kitchen offers views of the backyard and is situated nicely between the Dining Room and a large Dinette space. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom has end suite bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Guest bedrooms are comfortably sized. Indoor Utility room with entrance to the Garage. Private feeling rear back yard. Large Storage Building on concrete pad! Location is perfect for fast access to I-4. Close to local High School! Call for your appointment!



(RLNE5228664)