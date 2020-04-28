1066 Portland Street

Amenities

New stainless appliances and much to offer! - V1- Great location and all new stainless appliances. This home offers 2 bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom opening to both hall and master bedroom. The screened porch is an extra bonus and the triple sliding door giving the home an open and airy feel. There is a fenced backyard with a large shed and plenty of room to play. The utility room is inside with cabinets for storage. The master bedroom has walk-in closet with extra shelving. Tile runs throughout the home. Fenced back yard has double gate so if you have a utility tailor or boat, this is the perfect accommodation. The home is on city water and septic so it will save $$$ since you will not be paying a sewer bill. Lawn Care is included. (Deposit: $1100.00, Tech Fee: $20.00 per month, Application Fee: $60.00 per adult, Admin. Fee: $100.00). Call Susanne Hawkins at 386-747-3930 for showing.



