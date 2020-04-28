All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1066 Portland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1066 Portland Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1066 Portland Street

1066 Portland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1066 Portland Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New stainless appliances and much to offer! - V1- Great location and all new stainless appliances. This home offers 2 bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom opening to both hall and master bedroom. The screened porch is an extra bonus and the triple sliding door giving the home an open and airy feel. There is a fenced backyard with a large shed and plenty of room to play. The utility room is inside with cabinets for storage. The master bedroom has walk-in closet with extra shelving. Tile runs throughout the home. Fenced back yard has double gate so if you have a utility tailor or boat, this is the perfect accommodation. The home is on city water and septic so it will save $$$ since you will not be paying a sewer bill. Lawn Care is included. (Deposit: $1100.00, Tech Fee: $20.00 per month, Application Fee: $60.00 per adult, Admin. Fee: $100.00). Call Susanne Hawkins at 386-747-3930 for showing.

(RLNE3014844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 Portland Street have any available units?
1066 Portland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 1066 Portland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Portland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Portland Street pet-friendly?
No, 1066 Portland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1066 Portland Street offer parking?
No, 1066 Portland Street does not offer parking.
Does 1066 Portland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 Portland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Portland Street have a pool?
No, 1066 Portland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1066 Portland Street have accessible units?
No, 1066 Portland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Portland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1066 Portland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1066 Portland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1066 Portland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College