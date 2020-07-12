Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

33 Apartments for rent in DeLand, FL with parking

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
237 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
547 East New York Avenue - 1
547 New York Avenue, DeLand, FL
Studio
$2,300
2204 sqft
Prime Commercial space on heavy trafficked road. This spacious building is setup as a professional office. There are 2 floors, 1st floor & 2nd floor may be separated depending on tenant needs. The 1st Floor is 1584 Sq Ft & the 2nd Floor is 620 Sq Ft.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
905 Longview Ave.
905 Longview Avenue, DeLand, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1196 sqft
MUST SEE! Recently Renovated 4/2 Home in Deland - This great home features beautiful laminated floors, elegant design, lots of natural light in every room, ceiling fans and more.

1 of 1

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
319 N Fairview Ave
319 North Fairview Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
780 sqft
This is an adorable updated home in walking distance to Stetson University. Laminate floors, Florida room on the front of the house, and screened porch on the back near the detached garage. Pets allowed; no dogs on the aggressive breeds list.

1 of 22

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE
1218 N McDonald Ave, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1676 sqft
Totally renovated home located near the heart of Deland this is a prime location. Minutes from Downtown Deland and Stetson University. This spacious 3 bed 2 bath with over 1,650 heated sqft is turn-key. Open the doors and unpack.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
229 W. Fiesta Key Loop
229 West Fiesta Key Loop, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1614 sqft
229 W. Fiesta Key Loop Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This home features an open floor plan with a large master bedroom. The main areas are tile and the bedrooms are laminate.
1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arbor Ridge
3220 Alling Court
3220 Alling Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1841 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,841 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1021 Chapel Creek Lane, #1021Cha
1021 Chapel Creek Ln, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1568 sqft
New homes available at Meadowlea Village! Own your piece of paradise! Beautifully designed Champion home with upgraded kitchen, Master Suite, two additional bedrooms, front porch, double wide carport, and large shed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1307 COOK STREET
1307 Cook Street, North DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Just Updated and Painted,New Cabinets and Granite Counters,New Light Fixtures and New Bath Fixtures,Great Location close to college and shopping,Off Street Parking,Small 6 unit building

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1780 Highland Park
1780 Highland Park Road, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Cute Home in a Country Setting - Welcome home to this updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath home. Vinyl planking floors though-out. Open living/dining/kitchen and a family room. Relax on the front porch and enjoy the county air.

1 of 18

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
302 BALLARD AVENUE
302 Ballard Avenue, North DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1170 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in this completely renovated 3/3 near downtown Deland Marketing Description This newly renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths (two with cast-iron tubs). Vynal planking floors throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Daytona Park Estates
1719 West Parkway
1719 West Parkway, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1285 sqft
1719 West Parkway Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home This home boasts tile throughout. You will be able to enjoy the room with a living room and dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
323 South Massachusetts Avenue, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1116 sqft
Adorable 3/1 with a bonus room and large garage. This property has the best of both worlds, with an updated kitchen but still the older bungalow charm. Sits on 1/4 acre. $1,300/month.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
23 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
2225 Flamingo Avenue
2225 Flamingo Avenue, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1231 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA
1447 Edison Terrace, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2180 sqft
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA Available 09/14/20 Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom -1,450.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE
450 Alessandra Circle, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
940 sqft
Villa Grande on Saxon offers seniors the convenience and flexibility that can only be found in a rental community. Villa Grande on Saxon is a multi-million dollar, 11,000 square foot clubhouse.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West Highlands
1645 13TH STREET
1645 13th Street, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Beautiful New Construction - 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Open floor plan. Ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen/family room combo. Beautiful granite counter-tops and all stainless appliances. Master retreat has walk in closet and double vanity.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Arbor Ridge
3143 WOOD ROSE WAY
3143 Wood Rose Way, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1870 sqft
Come & get it! Located just minutes to I-4 in Arbor Ridge with community pool and lawn care included.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1125 sqft
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
3295 Partridge Street
3295 Partridge Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
2280 FLORIDA DRIVE
2280 Florida Drive, Deltona, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
550 sqft
Cozy and charming apartment! One story, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Conveniently close parking!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
590 BELLTOWER AVENUE
590 Belltower Avenue, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1064 sqft
Amazing rental opportunity in Deltona FL! 2 Beds, 2 Bathrooms ready to move in!

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
334 MAGUIRE STREET
334 Maguire Street, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2088 sqft
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 car garage complete with fence and porch. Huge house with split plan bedrooms, large fenced yard for other children. Literally 5 minutes to I-4.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in DeLand, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some DeLand apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

