Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

117 FERN SPRINGS STREET

117 Fern Springs Street · No Longer Available
Location

117 Fern Springs Street, DeBary, FL 32713
Springview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Special - $1000 off first month's rent with move-in by 4/13/20 *** You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio area, a privacy fence, and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment on sunny days. The interior features stylish laminate flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural lighting, and an open layout for making long-lasting memories. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a window into the living room, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and granite countertops. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET have any available units?
117 FERN SPRINGS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET have?
Some of 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
117 FERN SPRINGS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeBary.
Does 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET offers parking.
Does 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET have a pool?
No, 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET have accessible units?
No, 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 FERN SPRINGS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

