117 FERN SPRINGS STREET.

*** Special - $1000 off first month's rent with move-in by 4/13/20 *** You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio area, a privacy fence, and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment on sunny days. The interior features stylish laminate flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural lighting, and an open layout for making long-lasting memories. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a window into the living room, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and granite countertops. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.