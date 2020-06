Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GRACIOUS BEACH LIVING IN PARADISE! Completely furnished and ready to start enjoying Sunsets off the Balconies or long days at the Beach . Updated 3 bedroom townhouse newly built located one block to the beach! All new high end wood floors in 2019 plus high ceilings gracing large living areas that have just been freshly painted. First floor has a one car garage and a private bedroom en suite. Second floor has a beautiful kitchen, half bath & laundry. There is a large open area for the dining room & living room with balcony to watch the boats go in the Halifax River. The third floor has a spacious master bedroom & a large master bathroom with a balcony too. Garage with separate living quarters with bath for guests. Newer appliances, new A/C & water heater. A must see beauty by the sea!