Life on the BEACH - This second-floor studio is ideal for someone who is wanting to downsize and be close to the beach. Conveniently located in Daytona Beach Shores next to Sun Glow Pier and Crabby Joe's this unit won't last long. It is unfurnished and has lots of potential to be your next home. All utilities are included in the price for $995.00 per month. Water, basic cable, sewer and trash, WIFI and electric bundled up into one.



$150 Administrative Fee



1 CAR ONLY



Call Anthony with Oceans Luxury Realty 386-255-8585.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4937219)