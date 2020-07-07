All apartments in Daytona Beach Shores
Find more places like 2545 S Atlantic Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
/
2545 S Atlantic Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

2545 S Atlantic Avenue

2545 South Atlantic Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Daytona Beach Shores
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2545 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 S Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
2545 S Atlantic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daytona Beach Shores, FL.
Is 2545 S Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2545 S Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 S Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2545 S Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach Shores.
Does 2545 S Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 2545 S Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2545 S Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 S Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 S Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 2545 S Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2545 S Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2545 S Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 S Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2545 S Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2545 S Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2545 S Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach Shores 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach Shores 2 Bedrooms
Daytona Beach Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDaytona Beach Shores 3 Bedrooms
Daytona Beach Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLDeLand, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLWekiwa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College