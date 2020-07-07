Rent Calculator
2545 S Atlantic Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020
2545 S Atlantic Avenue
2545 South Atlantic Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2545 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2545 S Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
2545 S Atlantic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
.
Is 2545 S Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2545 S Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 S Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2545 S Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach Shores
.
Does 2545 S Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 2545 S Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2545 S Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 S Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 S Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 2545 S Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2545 S Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2545 S Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 S Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2545 S Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2545 S Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2545 S Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
