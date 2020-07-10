96 Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach Shores, FL with washer-dryer

/
3727 south atlantic ave
3727 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$900
$900 - Studio for Rent Daytona Beach Shores - Property Id: 310253 Daytona Beach Shores, FL studio condo for rent, right on the beach! $900/month All utilities including water, electricity, cable and internet are INCLUDED Condo located on second
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short Term Rental in Volusia County is Open for Business! Fully Furnished Direct Ocean Front Condo for Short Term or Long Term Rent.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3245 S Atlantic Avenue
3245 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2326 sqft
COME TO ENJOY THE LUXURY AT OCEAN FRONT BUILDING WITH LOTS OF AMENITIES , FULLY ELEGANT FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM & 3 BATHROOM WITH FANTASTIC OCEAN VIEW FROM OVER SIZE BALCONY WITH BUILT IN GIRL , FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER,
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
2 Oceans West Boulevard
2 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2364 sqft
Fully furnished including dishwares. Oceans Grand offers the Florida lifestyle amenity package with golf, tennis, beach, shopping, at your door.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3743 S Atlantic Avenue
3743 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1650 sqft
Large First floor Direct Oceanfront condo with Huge Patio. Amenities include Oceanfront Pool, Exercise Room, and Hot tub. Rental is 1 year minimum lease. Rent includes Water & Basic Cable***All Measuremets Approx
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3615 S Atlantic Avenue
3615 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
595 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM VACATION UNIT. Oceanfront complex. Lovely 1 bedroom condo on the beachside. Many ammenities to include a murphy bed in living room, community pool overlooking the ocean, and direct beach access.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
River Ridge Estates
2721 S Atlantic Avenue
2721 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
7 Bedrooms
$7,000
5676 sqft
Incredible views in this 7 bedroom oceanfront home with guest house. Come to Florida, the warm, humid sunshine State.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3311 S Atlantic Avenue
3311 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2044 sqft
Bring the family for an extra special vacation. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths there will be plenty of room for everybody. Direct oceanfront unit with exceptional views.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3753 Cardinal Boulevard
3753 Cardinal Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1598 sqft
GRACIOUS BEACH LIVING IN PARADISE! Completely furnished and ready to start enjoying Sunsets off the Balconies or long days at the Beach .
1 of 12
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
3330 S Peninsula Unit 2
3330 South Peninsula Drive, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
912 sqft
Adorable Beachside Duplex with Office and Florida Room! - Adorable One Bedroom Beachside Duplex with Office! This duplex features newer white cabinets with stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1597 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:49am
32 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$989
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
43 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1244 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Marina Grande on the Halifax
241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
231 Riverside Dr. #1809
231 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2291 sqft
3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
219 N Halifax Avenue
219 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2012 sqft
Beautiful Newly-Painted Historic Riverfront home - Restored and renovated to recapture the 120 years of charm and detail throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
6217 Ranier Circle
6217 Ranier Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1938 sqft
Lovely home in an upscale neighborhood! Large 3bed 2bath home, with oversized two car garage. Separate laundry room is a convenient feature. Screened in Florida room offers shaded privacy.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
145 N Gull Circle
145 Gull Cir N, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1712 sqft
Amazing property available for long term rental in the beautiful Pelican Bay subdivision. 2 master suites, hot tub and golf course view. Peaceful living at its best! Plenty of storage and closets. RainSoft system in over sized 2 car garage.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
4624 Harbour Village Boulevard
4624 Harbour Village Boulevard, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1339 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL UNIT Nicely furnished large 2/2 Harbour Village condo nestled between the Intercoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean. With views of the Intercoastal Waterway.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
940 Village Trail
940 Village Trail, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1162 sqft
Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bath 2nd floor condo with cathedral ceilings and no one living above. An end unit right off the parking lot. Featuring washer and dryer plus a nice screened balcony.
