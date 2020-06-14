/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
45 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
3615 S Atlantic Avenue
3615 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
595 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM VACATION UNIT. Oceanfront complex. Lovely 1 bedroom condo on the beachside. Many ammenities to include a murphy bed in living room, community pool overlooking the ocean, and direct beach access.
Results within 1 mile of Daytona Beach Shores
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
100 Silver Beach Avenue
100 Silver Beach Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
795 sqft
Fully renovated unit at Riverplace 100 with a Million Dollar top floor view of the river & the ocean! New floors, new paint, upgraded kitchen and dining area and new bathroom fixtures! Screen door installed.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
1 Unit Available
516 Phoenix Avenue
516 Phoenix Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
624 BRADDOCK AVE
624 Braddock Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Beautiful Place with ocean Front view.Multi-Family is located at 624 Braddock Ave, Daytona Beach, FL. It is in the Braddock Park neighborhood in Daytona Beach, FL 32118. 624 Braddock Ave has approximately 6992 Sq ft.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
142 FRAZAR ROAD
142 Frazar Road, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
660 sqft
1 Bedroom/1 bathroom half duplex! Super cute! A short walk to the beach! Hurry, this unit wont last! Electric/Power is tenants responsibility, Water is an extra $65 a month.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
140 FRAZAR ROAD
140 Frazar Road, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
660 sqft
1 Bedroom/1 bathroom half duplex! Super cute! A short walk to the beach! Hurry, this unit wont last! Electric/Power is tenants responsibility, Water is $65 per month.Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes.
1 of 12
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
3330 S Peninsula Unit 2
3330 South Peninsula Drive, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
912 sqft
Adorable Beachside Duplex with Office and Florida Room! - Adorable One Bedroom Beachside Duplex with Office! This duplex features newer white cabinets with stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Daytona Beach Shores
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
576 sqft
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Daytona
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$948
602 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
29 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
58 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
14 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$839
834 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$785
576 sqft
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
509 Harvey Ave 1
509 Harvey Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
509 Harvey Avenue #1 - Property Id: 173248 This property is a two story building and the unit is upstairs also conveniently loacted 2 BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE BEACH. This requires 1st month's rent, last month's rent, security and water deposit.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
462 Brentwood Dr #174
462 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
461 Brentwood Dr #227
461 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
463 Brentwood Dr #300
463 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
102 S Peninsula Drive
102 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Fully furnished one bedroom / One bath includes all utilites. Electricity is covered up to $100 per month.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1433 N Atlantic Avenue
1433 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
675 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED -READY Ground Floor condo Beach side condo with a heated ocean view pool. Newly upgraded condo. Looking for a new remodeled condo to spend some vacation time in? Your look is over, this condo has everything new in it.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Country Club Harbor
1 Unit Available
1401 S Palmetto Avenue
1401 South Palmetto Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
540 sqft
Nice studio apartment with in-unit laundry available June 2020. Water, basic cable and internet included. Located at The Preserve at River's Edge complex, it offers 24-hour security, community pool, hot tub, community room and exercise room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
330 North Peninsula Drive
330 North Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 650; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $700.00; IMRID11732
Similar Pages
Daytona Beach Shores 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach Shores 2 BedroomsDaytona Beach Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDaytona Beach Shores 3 BedroomsDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with Balcony
Daytona Beach Shores Apartments with GarageDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with GymDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FL
Maitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLDe Leon Springs, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPort St. John, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL