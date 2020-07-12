Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

157 Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach Shores, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Daytona Beach Shores apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short Term Rental in Volusia County is Open for Business! Fully Furnished Direct Ocean Front Condo for Short Term or Long Term Rent.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1 Oceans West Boulevard
1 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEST OF ALL WORLDS! Ocean and Intra-Coastal Views! A wonderful opportunity to lease a 1 bedroom 2 balcony unit totally updated. Kitchen shines with new granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3245 S Atlantic Avenue
3245 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2326 sqft
COME TO ENJOY THE LUXURY AT OCEAN FRONT BUILDING WITH LOTS OF AMENITIES , FULLY ELEGANT FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM & 3 BATHROOM WITH FANTASTIC OCEAN VIEW FROM OVER SIZE BALCONY WITH BUILT IN GIRL , FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER,

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3703 S Atlantic Avenue
3703 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2542 sqft
Beautiful furnished 3 bedroom condo in Ocean Villas.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3615 S Atlantic Avenue
3615 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
595 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM VACATION UNIT. Oceanfront complex. Lovely 1 bedroom condo on the beachside. Many ammenities to include a murphy bed in living room, community pool overlooking the ocean, and direct beach access.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
River Ridge Estates
2721 S Atlantic Avenue
2721 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
7 Bedrooms
$7,000
5676 sqft
Incredible views in this 7 bedroom oceanfront home with guest house. Come to Florida, the warm, humid sunshine State.

1 of 19

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3750 S Atlantic Avenue
3750 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
3 STORY FULLY FUR.NISHED 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 TOWNHOME DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN IN DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, HALF BATH ON MAIN FLOOR W/GALLY KITCHEN, DINING ROOM, AND OPEN LIVING ROOM.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2055 S Atlantic Ave
2055 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
STUNNING SUNRISES COULD BE YOUR ALARM CLOCK.... WITH THE SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF THE ATLANTIC OCEAN.... WALKING ON THE BEACH IS JUST STEPS AWAY….. Live the luxury oceanfront lifestyle. This Spacious 2/2 Fully Furnished Condo has direct SE ocean views.
Results within 1 mile of Daytona Beach Shores

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1224 S Peninsula Drive
1224 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1161 sqft
3 BDR 2 BA Extra Spacious Riverfront Condo with 46 feet of Floor to ceiling windows overlooking the community pool and Intracoastal!River access ramp on site for small boats, kayaks or canoes. Laundry room with storage locker on each floor.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
654 Marina Point Drive
654 Marina Point Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1911 sqft
Private Boat Slip. Million Dollar Views from 5th floor end unit. Rare 3 bedroom open floor plan. ~2,400 sq ft (including outside space). 3 panoramic view outside decks. Newly remodeled. New high-end appliances. Bosch, etc. and wine cooler.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
135 Nautical Drive
135 Nautical Drive, South Daytona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1604 sqft
Great 3 bedrooms home with 2 full baths located in a sought neighborhood. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and wood kitchen cabinets. Marble flooring throughout, laminate wood flooring in all three bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
125 Milton Road
125 Milton Road, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Spacious 3/2 duplex unit close to everything and beachside! Only .5 miles to Winn-dixie, .3 miles to Beach Plaza. This wonderful home features soaring ceilings, huge living room with brick fireplace, new flooring and a beautifully landscaped yard.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
935 South Atlantic Avenue
935 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
540 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Daytona Beach. Amenities included: balcony, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
142 FRAZAR ROAD
142 Frazar Road, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
660 sqft
1 Bedroom/1 bathroom half duplex! Super cute! A short walk to the beach! Hurry, this unit wont last! Electric/Power is tenants responsibility, Water is an extra $65 a month.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
1928 Marilyn Avenue
1928 Marilyn Street, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 870; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1195.00; IMRID10729

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
507 Phoenix Avenue
507 Phoenix Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,495
1695 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 6; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 2000; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1495.00; IMRID12266
Results within 5 miles of Daytona Beach Shores
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
864 sqft
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
11 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1244 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1597 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:49am
32 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
44 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Daytona Beach Shores apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

