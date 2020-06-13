2 Oceans West Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool pool table sauna tennis court

Fully furnished including dishwares. Oceans Grand offers the Florida lifestyle amenity package with golf, tennis, beach, shopping, at your door. Beautiful sky home overlooking the intracoastal and Ocean! Enjoy watching boats and dolphins from one of your three balconies. live the Florida lifestyle, golf, tennis, beach at your doorstep. Heated designer pool, social activities, steam room, sauna, billiards, fitness room, social center. Stainless and granite kitchen, lot's of space. Third bedroom has pull out sofa. Just bring your tooth brush!Amazing views of the intrcoastal and the ocean from the 17th floor. You will not want to leave!