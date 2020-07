Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

CHECK OUT THIS NICE 2BR/1BA DUPLEX WITH HUGE KITCHEN, LARGE FRONT YARD, Located right across from Pasco Hernando Community College. Less than 10 minutes from Downtown Dade City! - CHECK OUT THIS NICE 2BR/1BA DUPLEX WITH HUGE KITCHEN, LARGE FRONT YARD, Located right across from Pasco Hernando Community College. Less than 10 minutes from Downtown Dade City!



With Your Section 8 Voucher We Can Offer Get You Automatically Approved!



Call NOW for a Showing!



813-325-8413



(RLNE4892366)