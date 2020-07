37150 Vista Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

PRIME PIECE OF PROPERTY FOR LEASE IN WESTLAND FOR LEASE! THIS WONDERFUL HOME FEATURES AN ENTRY LEVEL W/ KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & MAPLE CABINETS, GREAT ROOM W/LOVELY GAS FIREPLACE & SITTING ROOM W/BEAUTIFUL FRENCH DOORS THAT CAN BE USED AS A LIBRARY/OFFICE. MASTER SUITE ON UPPER LEVEL FEATURES CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET & ATTACHED MASTER BATH W/ HIS & HER SINKS, WALK-IN SHOWER & SEPARATE SOAKING TUB. EXTERIOR OF HOME FEATURES SPACIOUS DECK IN BACK & SPRINKLER SYSTEM. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $60, Available 11/15/18

Contact us to schedule a showing.