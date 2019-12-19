All apartments in Dade City North
Find more places like 14844 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dade City North, FL
/
14844 17th Street
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

14844 17th Street

14844 17th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14844 17th Street, Dade City North, FL 33523
West Pasco Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!! CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL 2BR/1BA GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT. NO APPLICATION FEE! Water, Sewer, & Trash Included w/Rent! - Check out this completely remodeled 2 bedroom, one bath COMPLETELY remodeled apartment! Brand new 24" tile floors, kitchen cabinets and counter tops, bathroom, A/C, roof, everything! Located in charming Dade City and close to everything including schools, shopping and restaurants!

WITH YOUR SECTION 8 VOUCHER, WE CAN GET YOU AUTOMATICALLY APPROVED!

CALL NOW for a Showing!

813-325-8413

(RLNE5320191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14844 17th Street have any available units?
14844 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dade City North, FL.
What amenities does 14844 17th Street have?
Some of 14844 17th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14844 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14844 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14844 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14844 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 14844 17th Street offer parking?
No, 14844 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 14844 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14844 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14844 17th Street have a pool?
No, 14844 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 14844 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 14844 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14844 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14844 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14844 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14844 17th Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLDade City, FLPasadena Hills, FLZephyrhills, FLBrooksville, FLSouth Brooksville, FLSpring Hill, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLPebble Creek, FLLutz, FLMascotte, FLBrookridge, FLWildwood, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLGroveland, FLTemple Terrace, FLLeesburg, FLCheval, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
University of South Florida-Main Campus