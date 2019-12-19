14844 17th Street

Amenities
BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!! CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL 2BR/1BA GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT. NO APPLICATION FEE! Water, Sewer, & Trash Included w/Rent! - Check out this completely remodeled 2 bedroom, one bath COMPLETELY remodeled apartment! Brand new 24" tile floors, kitchen cabinets and counter tops, bathroom, A/C, roof, everything! Located in charming Dade City and close to everything including schools, shopping and restaurants!
WITH YOUR SECTION 8 VOUCHER, WE CAN GET YOU AUTOMATICALLY APPROVED!
CALL NOW for a Showing!
813-325-8413
(RLNE5320191)