Lovely 2nd Floor 2BR/2BA condo with new carpet fresh paint and new carpeting. Cathedral ceilings in living room and dining area. Screened in lanai has a wonderful garden view. Heated pool and assigned covered parking. All appliances are provided including a washer/dryer. Sorry no pets and no smoking is allowed in the unit or the community. Rent includes water. Tenant pays electric, phone and cable. Available now but approval process with condo association could take up to 30 days so plan accordingly. This property is also available for sale.