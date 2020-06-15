All apartments in Cypress Lake
14901 Park Lake DR
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:45 AM

14901 Park Lake DR

14901 Park Lake Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14901 Park Lake Drive, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH10 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
tennis court
clubhouse
bike storage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
tennis court
Model perfect Penthouse. Availble for seasonal, off season, or annual rental.
A corner/end unit with a peaceful view of a lake and very largelanai to enjoy the Florida winter weather. Furniture is stylish and there have been many updates including a trey ceiling with crown molding and new counter tops in the kitchen, and baths. There is sparkling clean vinyl plank flooring in the living, dining and bedrooms. Lanai is very large, has pull down sunshades, no see-um screens and a fan with light for evening dining. The community is in a fabulous location, has a lovely walking path, tropical garden, clubhouse, tennis, pickleball, barbecue grills, exercise room, bike storage, and is within walking distance to Lakes Regional Park. Medical Center, groceries, restaurants, Barbara B Mann, beach shuttle, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island are a short drive away. Get away from the cold and enjoy a slice of paradise! No smoking, No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14901 Park Lake DR have any available units?
14901 Park Lake DR has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14901 Park Lake DR have?
Some of 14901 Park Lake DR's amenities include gym, tennis court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14901 Park Lake DR currently offering any rent specials?
14901 Park Lake DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14901 Park Lake DR pet-friendly?
No, 14901 Park Lake DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 14901 Park Lake DR offer parking?
No, 14901 Park Lake DR does not offer parking.
Does 14901 Park Lake DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14901 Park Lake DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14901 Park Lake DR have a pool?
No, 14901 Park Lake DR does not have a pool.
Does 14901 Park Lake DR have accessible units?
No, 14901 Park Lake DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14901 Park Lake DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14901 Park Lake DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14901 Park Lake DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14901 Park Lake DR does not have units with air conditioning.
