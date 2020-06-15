14901 Park Lake DR

Amenities

gym tennis court clubhouse bike storage bbq/grill

Model perfect Penthouse. Availble for seasonal, off season, or annual rental.

A corner/end unit with a peaceful view of a lake and very largelanai to enjoy the Florida winter weather. Furniture is stylish and there have been many updates including a trey ceiling with crown molding and new counter tops in the kitchen, and baths. There is sparkling clean vinyl plank flooring in the living, dining and bedrooms. Lanai is very large, has pull down sunshades, no see-um screens and a fan with light for evening dining. The community is in a fabulous location, has a lovely walking path, tropical garden, clubhouse, tennis, pickleball, barbecue grills, exercise room, bike storage, and is within walking distance to Lakes Regional Park. Medical Center, groceries, restaurants, Barbara B Mann, beach shuttle, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island are a short drive away. Get away from the cold and enjoy a slice of paradise! No smoking, No pets.