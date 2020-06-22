14201 Patty Berg DR

Amenities

LOCATION! Beautiful Furnished 2/2 with Den. 10 min to beaches! This lovely, move in ready Ft Myers condo offers a perfect location. Located in a quiet neighborhood set on the 10th green of Cypress Lake Country Club. The unit is also located close to shopping, grocery stores, churches and Health Park medical center. Fort Myers beach is a 10-15 min drive and Sanibel causeway is just 20 minutes away. The public library is also 2 miles away, as well as all major restaurants. There are also some small, very good restaurants within a 1/2 mile.

No smoking permitted. Impeccable condition. Master has a king bed with attached double sink bath.

2nd bedroom has a queen bed

Washer/Dryer

Refrigerator/Oven/Microwave/Dishwasher

Split floor plan for privacy.

Covered Parking Space 1st month s rent & last month rent + $500 security deposit to move

3 months $1800

6 months $1650

12 months $1500

Tenant pays Electric/Water/Cable on 12 month lease