Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:05 AM

14201 Patty Berg DR

14201 Patty Berg Drive · (239) 850-0237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14201 Patty Berg Drive, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION! Beautiful Furnished 2/2 with Den. 10 min to beaches! This lovely, move in ready Ft Myers condo offers a perfect location. Located in a quiet neighborhood set on the 10th green of Cypress Lake Country Club. The unit is also located close to shopping, grocery stores, churches and Health Park medical center. Fort Myers beach is a 10-15 min drive and Sanibel causeway is just 20 minutes away. The public library is also 2 miles away, as well as all major restaurants. There are also some small, very good restaurants within a 1/2 mile.
No smoking permitted. Impeccable condition. Master has a king bed with attached double sink bath.
2nd bedroom has a queen bed
Washer/Dryer
Refrigerator/Oven/Microwave/Dishwasher
Split floor plan for privacy.
Covered Parking Space 1st month s rent & last month rent + $500 security deposit to move
3 months $1800
6 months $1650
12 months $1500
Tenant pays Electric/Water/Cable on 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14201 Patty Berg DR have any available units?
14201 Patty Berg DR has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14201 Patty Berg DR have?
Some of 14201 Patty Berg DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14201 Patty Berg DR currently offering any rent specials?
14201 Patty Berg DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14201 Patty Berg DR pet-friendly?
No, 14201 Patty Berg DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 14201 Patty Berg DR offer parking?
Yes, 14201 Patty Berg DR does offer parking.
Does 14201 Patty Berg DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14201 Patty Berg DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14201 Patty Berg DR have a pool?
No, 14201 Patty Berg DR does not have a pool.
Does 14201 Patty Berg DR have accessible units?
No, 14201 Patty Berg DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14201 Patty Berg DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14201 Patty Berg DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 14201 Patty Berg DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14201 Patty Berg DR does not have units with air conditioning.
