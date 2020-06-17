All apartments in Cypress Lake
13271 Broadhurst LOOP
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:13 PM

13271 Broadhurst LOOP

13271 Broadhurst Loop · (239) 699-1935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13271 Broadhurst Loop, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Come take a look at this ground level, end unit condo today!This is an annual rental that is available immediately. Condo is a CLEAN 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level condo located in Cypress Lake Estates!. Great Community in South Fort Myers location. GROUND LEVEL condo has nice space, with great neighbors who look out for each other. Private setting in this END UNIT which faces landscaped area so you have privacy on your SCREENED PRIVATE LANAI. All appliances except microwave included, including WASHER and DRYER IN UNIT. Tile in kitchen and baths, with BRAND NEW CARPET in living area and both bedrooms. Shower and tub combo in guest bathroom. ASSIGNED SINGLE CARPORT SPACE with additional parking and storage available. Enjoy the lovely community pool and grounds. Sorry but NO PETS allowed for renters and NO smoking permitted. Application Fee $125 per adult over 18 years of age. Tenant subject to all Rules & Regulations of the Cypress Lake Estates community/HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13271 Broadhurst LOOP have any available units?
13271 Broadhurst LOOP has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13271 Broadhurst LOOP have?
Some of 13271 Broadhurst LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13271 Broadhurst LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
13271 Broadhurst LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13271 Broadhurst LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 13271 Broadhurst LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 13271 Broadhurst LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 13271 Broadhurst LOOP does offer parking.
Does 13271 Broadhurst LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13271 Broadhurst LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13271 Broadhurst LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 13271 Broadhurst LOOP has a pool.
Does 13271 Broadhurst LOOP have accessible units?
No, 13271 Broadhurst LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 13271 Broadhurst LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 13271 Broadhurst LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13271 Broadhurst LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 13271 Broadhurst LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
