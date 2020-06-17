13271 Broadhurst LOOP

Amenities

Come take a look at this ground level, end unit condo today!This is an annual rental that is available immediately. Condo is a CLEAN 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level condo located in Cypress Lake Estates!. Great Community in South Fort Myers location. GROUND LEVEL condo has nice space, with great neighbors who look out for each other. Private setting in this END UNIT which faces landscaped area so you have privacy on your SCREENED PRIVATE LANAI. All appliances except microwave included, including WASHER and DRYER IN UNIT. Tile in kitchen and baths, with BRAND NEW CARPET in living area and both bedrooms. Shower and tub combo in guest bathroom. ASSIGNED SINGLE CARPORT SPACE with additional parking and storage available. Enjoy the lovely community pool and grounds. Sorry but NO PETS allowed for renters and NO smoking permitted. Application Fee $125 per adult over 18 years of age. Tenant subject to all Rules & Regulations of the Cypress Lake Estates community/HOA