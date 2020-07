Amenities

bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bbq/grill

Come schedule a showing at this amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath centrally in the heart of Cutler Ridge. This property features an amazing backyard with a pergola for summer bbq's. This property is walking distance to major shopping and cafe. This property will not last. The property has lots of room for cars in driveway and/or boat.

First Month Rent, Last Month Rent and Security Deposit will be required.