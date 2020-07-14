All apartments in Country Walk
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

16131 SW 151st Ter

16131 Southwest 151st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

16131 Southwest 151st Terrace, Country Walk, FL 33196
Country Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large family home ready to move in. Double doors to enter the spacious and bright great living and dining room where you can enjoy the view of your backyard through the sliding double doors. A large bedroom and a full bath with a tub downstairs. An over sized family room with 2 sets of sliding glass doors leading to the patio and terrace.
The Kitchen is well equipped with up to date appliances and marble counter tops, with large convenient pantry. laundry in a separate shower and roman tub as well as an enclosed toilette. three other well placed bedrooms share another bathroom in the center hall. A 2 car garage and driveway space for 2 more cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16131 SW 151st Ter have any available units?
16131 SW 151st Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Country Walk, FL.
What amenities does 16131 SW 151st Ter have?
Some of 16131 SW 151st Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16131 SW 151st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
16131 SW 151st Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16131 SW 151st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 16131 SW 151st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Walk.
Does 16131 SW 151st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 16131 SW 151st Ter offers parking.
Does 16131 SW 151st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16131 SW 151st Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16131 SW 151st Ter have a pool?
No, 16131 SW 151st Ter does not have a pool.
Does 16131 SW 151st Ter have accessible units?
No, 16131 SW 151st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 16131 SW 151st Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16131 SW 151st Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 16131 SW 151st Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 16131 SW 151st Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
