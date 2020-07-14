16131 SW 151st Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large family home ready to move in. Double doors to enter the spacious and bright great living and dining room where you can enjoy the view of your backyard through the sliding double doors. A large bedroom and a full bath with a tub downstairs. An over sized family room with 2 sets of sliding glass doors leading to the patio and terrace.

The Kitchen is well equipped with up to date appliances and marble counter tops, with large convenient pantry. laundry in a separate shower and roman tub as well as an enclosed toilette. three other well placed bedrooms share another bathroom in the center hall. A 2 car garage and driveway space for 2 more cars.