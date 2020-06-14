/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM
104 Furnished Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
18328 NW 68th Ave
18328 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
Furnished or unfinished Condo. Completely New Kitchen gabinete
Results within 1 mile of Country Club
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
12665 SW 54th Ct
12665 Southwest 54th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious, renovated, two story, 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath townhome in the desirable community of Bahia at Vizcaya in Miramar. Open eat-in kitchen great for entertaining. Large fenced in backyard. Private Community Pool and more. Full size laundry room.
Results within 5 miles of Country Club
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollybrook Golf
1 Unit Available
9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr
9411 North Hollybrook Lake Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
Bring your golf-shoes, flip-flops & bathing suit! Play golf, tennis, swim, cook outdoors, go for long walks or simply relax in our Country Club with famous PGA course! Everything you need is a few steps away: Restaurant, Billiard Room, Fully
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollybrook Golf
1 Unit Available
8900 Washington Blvd
8900 Washington Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Breathtaking views of Golf & Water. Fully renovated with modern upgrades throughout. Close to shopping, beaches, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and much more. Enjoy quiet meals off the beautiful terrace. Can be fully furnished if needed. 55 plus community.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Association
1 Unit Available
16430 SW 29th St
16430 Southwest 29th Street, Miramar, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Approval under a week. Miramar Pkw/Dykes Water Front 5 bedroom 3 Bathroom Home for Rent Furnished with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom on the 1st Floor, private fenced backyard, patio furniture, grill.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Century Gardens
1 Unit Available
8825 NW 178th St
8825 Northwest 178th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,000
Beautiful remodeled Efficiency with private entrance and a nice patio. Lots of space for motorcycles or bicycles. Electricity, water, and internet included. Mini fridge and microwave. Fully furnished.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Century Gardens
1 Unit Available
18245 NW 89th Ave
18245 Northwest 89th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,000
Beautiful remodeled Efficiency with private entrance and a nice patio. Lots of space for motorcycles or bicycles. Electricity, water, and internet included. Mini fridge and microwave. Fully furnished.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
650 SW 138th Ave
650 Southwest 138th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Enjoy the awesome lakes views from this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 full bath & 1 half bath apartment. It is fully furnished and have a fully equipped kitchen or not. Washer and Dryer inside the unit.
Results within 10 miles of Country Club
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Doral Landings East
20 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,529
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
$
24 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,437
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1567 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated November 27 at 10:23pm
$
Fontainbleau East
31 Units Available
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1268 sqft
For South Florida luxury with unmatched access to employers, landmarks, and entertainment, look no further than Doral Station. Our Tuscan-inspired community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miami, Florida.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3331 Farragut St
3331 Farragut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1889 sqft
wOw! See this California Style Townhouse in Hollywood (Florida that is). You will love this townhouse right near everything in the best part of South Florida.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
13850 SW 18th Ct
13850 Southwest 18th Court, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3866 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 10TH. Perfect paradise get away! This large FURNISHED house has a total of five bedrooms; three master bedrooms with their own bathrooms, and two bedrooms with shared bathrooms.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6280 SW 56th Ct
6280 Honey Tree Lane, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3315 sqft
Immaculate 4 bed 2 bath home with a loft / flex space. Home opens to a beautiful pool with lush landscape and plenty of space for entertaining. The home is fully furnished and ready to move in. No pets please.
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
14130 SW 33rd Ct
14130 Southwest 33rd Court, Davie, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
5085 sqft
***GRANDIOSE, SPANISH MEDITERRANEAN STYLE, 6 BEDROOM, 5 BATH ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL . CORNER HOME ON OVERSIZED LOT, PRIVATE AND SERENE.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Park
1 Unit Available
3809 SW 33rd St
3809 Southwest 33rd Street, West Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1487 sqft
Furnished three bedroom waterfront home close to 95 with large yard, covered patio and nice dock area to enjoy the outdoors. Home rented FURNISHED only. Landlord will consider 6+ month rental. Bathroom is recently remodeled. Stove is GAS.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4297 Pine Ridge Ct
4297 Pine Ridge Court, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
*** FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL *** 2 bedroom with 2 full bath. (Furnished Only) Ideal for your Relocation Client. Open floor plan. Tile floors in all living areas. Open kitchen. Screened patio. 1 car garage and long driveway.
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
4400 Hillcrest Dr
4400 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
All ages welcome! Corner 1296 SF remodeled 2/2, completely furnished and equipped. Tile floors throughout. Enclosed balcony can be used as TV room, office or extra bedroom. Both full baths have step in showers.
Similar Pages
Country Club 1 BedroomsCountry Club 2 BedroomsCountry Club 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCountry Club 3 BedroomsCountry Club Apartments with BalconyCountry Club Apartments with Garage
Country Club Apartments with GymCountry Club Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCountry Club Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCountry Club Apartments with ParkingCountry Club Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL