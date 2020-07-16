All apartments in Country Club
6334 Northwest 170th Lane
6334 Northwest 170th Lane

6334 Northwest 170th Lane · (305) 988-2968
Location

6334 Northwest 170th Lane, Country Club, FL 33015
The Moors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1582 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

6334 Northwest 170th Lane Apt #0, Hialeah, FL 33015 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Martha Salcedo, United Realty, (305) 988-2968. Available from: 07/01/2020. No pets allowed. Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath unit nestled in this cozy town house community. Association features numerous amenities such as: pool, tennis, clubhouse and also provides optional clubs you may join as well. Property is centrally located with great access to all south Florida has to offer from schools to casinos it is all in easy driving distance from this wonderful property. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3611861 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6334 Northwest 170th Lane have any available units?
6334 Northwest 170th Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6334 Northwest 170th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6334 Northwest 170th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6334 Northwest 170th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6334 Northwest 170th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club.
Does 6334 Northwest 170th Lane offer parking?
No, 6334 Northwest 170th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6334 Northwest 170th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6334 Northwest 170th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6334 Northwest 170th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6334 Northwest 170th Lane has a pool.
Does 6334 Northwest 170th Lane have accessible units?
No, 6334 Northwest 170th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6334 Northwest 170th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6334 Northwest 170th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6334 Northwest 170th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6334 Northwest 170th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
