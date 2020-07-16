Amenities

pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

6334 Northwest 170th Lane Apt #0, Hialeah, FL 33015 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Martha Salcedo, United Realty, (305) 988-2968. Available from: 07/01/2020. No pets allowed. Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath unit nestled in this cozy town house community. Association features numerous amenities such as: pool, tennis, clubhouse and also provides optional clubs you may join as well. Property is centrally located with great access to all south Florida has to offer from schools to casinos it is all in easy driving distance from this wonderful property. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3611861 ]