18870 NW 57 AVE #306

Fantastic Condo 2/2 at Villa Rustica Community - Fantastic and Spacious 2/2 Condo Unit in the gated community of Villa Rustica. Unit features Laminated floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms, newer appliances, washer & dryer inside the unit. Community has amazing amenities such as swimming pool, tennis court, exercise room, child play area, basketball court. Great location, close to major highways & shopping centers. NO pets allowed. One parking space assigned plus an additional one in guest spots (first come, first serve). Water is included. First month and two security deposits are required (3 months total). Unit will go fast you must see!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2189822)