All apartments in Country Club
Find more places like 18870 NW 57 AVE #306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Country Club, FL
/
18870 NW 57 AVE #306
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

18870 NW 57 AVE #306

18870 Northwest 57th Court · (954) 708-5839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Country Club
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18870 Northwest 57th Court, Country Club, FL 33015
Country Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Fantastic Condo 2/2 at Villa Rustica Community - Fantastic and Spacious 2/2 Condo Unit in the gated community of Villa Rustica. Unit features Laminated floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms, newer appliances, washer & dryer inside the unit. Community has amazing amenities such as swimming pool, tennis court, exercise room, child play area, basketball court. Great location, close to major highways & shopping centers. NO pets allowed. One parking space assigned plus an additional one in guest spots (first come, first serve). Water is included. First month and two security deposits are required (3 months total). Unit will go fast you must see!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2189822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 have any available units?
18870 NW 57 AVE #306 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 have?
Some of 18870 NW 57 AVE #306's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 currently offering any rent specials?
18870 NW 57 AVE #306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 pet-friendly?
No, 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club.
Does 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 offer parking?
Yes, 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 does offer parking.
Does 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 have a pool?
Yes, 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 has a pool.
Does 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 have accessible units?
No, 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18870 NW 57 AVE #306 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18870 NW 57 AVE #306?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr
Country Club, FL 33015
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave
Country Club, FL 33015

Similar Pages

Country Club 1 BedroomsCountry Club 2 Bedrooms
Country Club 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCountry Club Pet Friendly Places
Country Club Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity