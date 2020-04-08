9211 43RD TERRACE W

Amenities

You don't want to miss this rental! Large open concept town home located in the private gated community in The Villas of Rinacita. 3 BR/3 1/2 BA. Guest suite on the first floor with a full bathroom. Spectacular views of Palma Sola Bay from the second and third floor balconies. Townhouse is equip with an elevator. 3 car garage. Rental includes use of a private dramatic boardwalk on 9 acres of a partially landlord owned land preserve directly behind the house. Bring your kayaks, paddle boards or fishing gear to the boardwalk that is lined by gorgeous mangroves all the way out to Palma Sola Bay. The boardwalk includes seating, a fish cutting station and a covered deck area. Florida living at it's best enjoy sunsets, sunrises, and dolphins swimming close by with this unique annual rental only minutes away from the beautiful Anna Maria Gulf beaches. This property will be available starting June 1, 2020