All apartments in Cortez
Find more places like 9211 43RD TERRACE W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cortez, FL
/
9211 43RD TERRACE W
Last updated April 8 2020 at 6:26 PM

9211 43RD TERRACE W

9211 43rd Terrace West · (941) 795-2182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cortez
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9211 43rd Terrace West, Cortez, FL 34210
Cortez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
guest suite
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
guest suite
You don't want to miss this rental! Large open concept town home located in the private gated community in The Villas of Rinacita. 3 BR/3 1/2 BA. Guest suite on the first floor with a full bathroom. Spectacular views of Palma Sola Bay from the second and third floor balconies. Townhouse is equip with an elevator. 3 car garage. Rental includes use of a private dramatic boardwalk on 9 acres of a partially landlord owned land preserve directly behind the house. Bring your kayaks, paddle boards or fishing gear to the boardwalk that is lined by gorgeous mangroves all the way out to Palma Sola Bay. The boardwalk includes seating, a fish cutting station and a covered deck area. Florida living at it's best enjoy sunsets, sunrises, and dolphins swimming close by with this unique annual rental only minutes away from the beautiful Anna Maria Gulf beaches. This property will be available starting June 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 43RD TERRACE W have any available units?
9211 43RD TERRACE W has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9211 43RD TERRACE W have?
Some of 9211 43RD TERRACE W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9211 43RD TERRACE W currently offering any rent specials?
9211 43RD TERRACE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 43RD TERRACE W pet-friendly?
No, 9211 43RD TERRACE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cortez.
Does 9211 43RD TERRACE W offer parking?
Yes, 9211 43RD TERRACE W does offer parking.
Does 9211 43RD TERRACE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9211 43RD TERRACE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 43RD TERRACE W have a pool?
No, 9211 43RD TERRACE W does not have a pool.
Does 9211 43RD TERRACE W have accessible units?
No, 9211 43RD TERRACE W does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 43RD TERRACE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9211 43RD TERRACE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 9211 43RD TERRACE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 9211 43RD TERRACE W does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9211 43RD TERRACE W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cortez 2 BedroomsCortez Apartments with Balcony
Cortez Apartments with GarageCortez Apartments with Gym
Cortez Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity