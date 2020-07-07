4532 86th St Ct W

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home has been completely refurbished with new kitchen and bathrooms. The home is completely tiled throughout making clean up a breeze. In the kitchen, which is located in the center of the home, offers plenty of counter space and cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances. The living areas are huge making entertaining family and friends enjoyable. The master has a large walk-in closet with new vanity and tiled shower. A rare find, fenced back yard and with no HOA restrictions means you can bring all your toys...boats, RV, jet skis. There is even an over hang cover with running water and electric, to take care of all the toys. Your pets will the love the size of the yard and you will love that lawn care is included. The location is fantastic, only minutes from the beach, shopping and dinning. In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.