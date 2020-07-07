All apartments in Cortez
4532 86th St Ct W

4532 86th Street Court West · (941) 462-2894
Location

4532 86th Street Court West, Cortez, FL 34210
Cortez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

This spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home has been completely refurbished with new kitchen and bathrooms. The home is completely tiled throughout making clean up a breeze. In the kitchen, which is located in the center of the home, offers plenty of counter space and cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances. The living areas are huge making entertaining family and friends enjoyable. The master has a large walk-in closet with new vanity and tiled shower. A rare find, fenced back yard and with no HOA restrictions means you can bring all your toys...boats, RV, jet skis. There is even an over hang cover with running water and electric, to take care of all the toys. Your pets will the love the size of the yard and you will love that lawn care is included. The location is fantastic, only minutes from the beach, shopping and dinning. In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 86th St Ct W have any available units?
4532 86th St Ct W has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4532 86th St Ct W have?
Some of 4532 86th St Ct W's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 86th St Ct W currently offering any rent specials?
4532 86th St Ct W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 86th St Ct W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4532 86th St Ct W is pet friendly.
Does 4532 86th St Ct W offer parking?
No, 4532 86th St Ct W does not offer parking.
Does 4532 86th St Ct W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 86th St Ct W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 86th St Ct W have a pool?
No, 4532 86th St Ct W does not have a pool.
Does 4532 86th St Ct W have accessible units?
No, 4532 86th St Ct W does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 86th St Ct W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4532 86th St Ct W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4532 86th St Ct W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4532 86th St Ct W does not have units with air conditioning.
