Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

5806 Southwest 35th Street

5806 Southwest 35th Street · (305) 720-0285
Location

5806 Southwest 35th Street, Coral Terrace, FL 33155
Coral Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5806 Southwest 35th Street, Miami, FL 33155 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Charming bungalow on a tree-lined street, just minutes to world-class shopping, dining and entertainment in Coral Gables & Coconut Grove. Totally renovated while maintaining the classic architectural details including stone fireplace, volume ceilings and wood flooring. Expansive front porch opens to light-filled living spaces including 3 bedrooms & 1 bath. Custom kitchen features white wood cabinetry, quartz countertops & breakfast bar w/ seating. Large, shaded & fenced back garden for outdoor living. Close to major highways for easy access throughout South Florida. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625170 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5806 Southwest 35th Street have any available units?
5806 Southwest 35th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5806 Southwest 35th Street have?
Some of 5806 Southwest 35th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5806 Southwest 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5806 Southwest 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 Southwest 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5806 Southwest 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5806 Southwest 35th Street offer parking?
No, 5806 Southwest 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5806 Southwest 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5806 Southwest 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 Southwest 35th Street have a pool?
No, 5806 Southwest 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5806 Southwest 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 5806 Southwest 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 Southwest 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5806 Southwest 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5806 Southwest 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5806 Southwest 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
