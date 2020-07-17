Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

5806 Southwest 35th Street, Miami, FL 33155 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Charming bungalow on a tree-lined street, just minutes to world-class shopping, dining and entertainment in Coral Gables & Coconut Grove. Totally renovated while maintaining the classic architectural details including stone fireplace, volume ceilings and wood flooring. Expansive front porch opens to light-filled living spaces including 3 bedrooms & 1 bath. Custom kitchen features white wood cabinetry, quartz countertops & breakfast bar w/ seating. Large, shaded & fenced back garden for outdoor living. Close to major highways for easy access throughout South Florida. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625170 ]