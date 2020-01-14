Amenities

4744 Kempston Drive Available 01/13/20 Amazing one story 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. - LOCATION, LOCATION! Amazing property. Move in ready in a great quiet location. Just minutes to the 528 and International Airport, and minutes to the new shopping and restaurants on Semoran RD. The home features an open tile floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms +bonus room as well as a large fenced in back yard. Call today for a showing. Call agent Laura Alves 407-4967616 for showing request.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2325288)