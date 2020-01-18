3125 LAKE MAR LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Pool Home with a 2 car garage. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and opens up to the living room with a fireplace included. Additional family living area and casual dinning for extra space and newly updated bright/ modern bathrooms. This pool home has the perfect backyard for entertaining. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home!



Lawn Care Included!

Pool Maintenance Included!

Washer/ dryer as-is!