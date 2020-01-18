All apartments in Conway
3125 LAKE MAR LANE

3125 Lakemar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3125 Lakemar Lane, Conway, FL 32806
Conway

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Pool Home with a 2 car garage. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and opens up to the living room with a fireplace included. Additional family living area and casual dinning for extra space and newly updated bright/ modern bathrooms. This pool home has the perfect backyard for entertaining. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home!

Lawn Care Included!
Pool Maintenance Included!
Washer/ dryer as-is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 LAKE MAR LANE have any available units?
3125 LAKE MAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, FL.
What amenities does 3125 LAKE MAR LANE have?
Some of 3125 LAKE MAR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 LAKE MAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3125 LAKE MAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 LAKE MAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3125 LAKE MAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conway.
Does 3125 LAKE MAR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3125 LAKE MAR LANE offers parking.
Does 3125 LAKE MAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3125 LAKE MAR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 LAKE MAR LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3125 LAKE MAR LANE has a pool.
Does 3125 LAKE MAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 3125 LAKE MAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 LAKE MAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 LAKE MAR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3125 LAKE MAR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3125 LAKE MAR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
