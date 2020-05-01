All apartments in Conway
3120 PEEL AVENUE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:24 AM

3120 PEEL AVENUE

3120 Peel Avenue · (321) 821-8446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3120 Peel Avenue, Conway, FL 32806
Conway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/INTERNET/EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! This 2 BR apartment has all you could need for a very comfortable stay in the heart of Orlando, 5-10 min away from Walmart and other groceries stores, 15 min away to Downtown and the airport, 20-25 min to Universal parks and 25-30 min to Disney parks. Zoned for Boone High School! It comfortably fits up to 5 people featuring 2 Queen size beds on each bedroom, plus 1 Futon (sofa bed) in the living room plus a full bathroom with tub, it also has a fully equipped kitchenette with Fridge, Microwave, Mini Oven, Hot Plate and more. This unit is an in-law suite with an independent entrance that's connected to the main house. Access to a partially fenced in backyard. Pets welcome! Month to month lease optional!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 PEEL AVENUE have any available units?
3120 PEEL AVENUE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3120 PEEL AVENUE have?
Some of 3120 PEEL AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 PEEL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3120 PEEL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 PEEL AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 PEEL AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3120 PEEL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3120 PEEL AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 3120 PEEL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 PEEL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 PEEL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3120 PEEL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3120 PEEL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3120 PEEL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 PEEL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 PEEL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 PEEL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3120 PEEL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
