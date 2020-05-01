3120 PEEL AVENUE

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/INTERNET/EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! This 2 BR apartment has all you could need for a very comfortable stay in the heart of Orlando, 5-10 min away from Walmart and other groceries stores, 15 min away to Downtown and the airport, 20-25 min to Universal parks and 25-30 min to Disney parks. Zoned for Boone High School! It comfortably fits up to 5 people featuring 2 Queen size beds on each bedroom, plus 1 Futon (sofa bed) in the living room plus a full bathroom with tub, it also has a fully equipped kitchenette with Fridge, Microwave, Mini Oven, Hot Plate and more. This unit is an in-law suite with an independent entrance that's connected to the main house. Access to a partially fenced in backyard. Pets welcome! Month to month lease optional!