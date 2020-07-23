Apartment List
/
FL
/
connerton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

52 Apartments for rent in Connerton, FL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Connerton Village
21100 PASSIVE PORCH DRIVE
21100 Passive Porch Drive, Connerton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1608 sqft
For Lease. Picture Perfect and Move In Ready. Almost new and energy efficient home built in 2018, 3BR-2BR with 1608 sq.ft. of living area.
Results within 1 mile of Connerton

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
18438 Fish Loop
18438 Fish Loop, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1591 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2bath home in great location. This home boasts a very large living room great for entertaining, cute kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, new carpet in living room and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7925 Foxgrove Dr
7925 Foxgrove Dr, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2030 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME HAS A FANTASTIC FLOORPLAN WITH BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND A NICE DEN W/ FRENCH DOORS ON FIRST FLOOR! HOME HAS BRAND *NEW NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT INTERIOR HOME & NEW CARPET.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
18639 New London Ave
18639 New London Avenue, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2738 sqft
2 story 4 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bathroom w/loft home in Asbel Estates in Land O Lakes.
Results within 5 miles of Connerton

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
25018 Bristlecone Ct
25018 Bristlecone Court, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3000 sqft
Property description a 5 bedroom 3 bath 3500 sqft executive home on a half acre corner lot that is fence. Has a caged pool with a spillover spa. Newly remodeled with high ceilings and a toasty fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lone Star Ranch
12201 Deertrack Loop
12201 Deertrack Loop, Quail Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1481 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Meadows
4415 DYLAN LOOP
4415 Dylan Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
Location! Location! Lovely 2 story condo, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1032 SqFt Condo located in the heart of ever-growing Land o Lakes. Shopping, dining, libraries, schools, and other entertainment venues are only minutes away.

1 of 20

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
19830 Ellendale Dr
19830 Ellendale Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2449 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN OAKSTEAD GATED COMMUNITY. SENSATIONAL COMMUNITY AMENITIES TO INCLUDE COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL COURTS & RECREATION BUILDING. TERRIFIC LOCATION! WITH 2449 SQ FT.

1 of 22

Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Talia
4751 Artesian Road
4751 Artesian Road, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2758 sqft
Pristine Home with Immense Charm Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,758 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Connerton
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
36 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
53 Units Available
Villages of Wesmere
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
28 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
45 Units Available
Lake Brant
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,173
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
23 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,152
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
36 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
25 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:07 AM
71 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
10 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
4 Units Available
Willow Lake
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated August 22 at 09:45 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Seven Oaks
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
The Oaks at River Ridge
10944 KENMORE DRIVE
10944 Kenmore Drive, River Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1435 sqft
The Oaks of River Ridge and the highly rated River Ridge school system. Community POOL included. Great modern home with three bedrooms, two full baths, with a rear preserve view. tile flooring & carpeting, split plan master bedroom & bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Connerton, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Connerton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLOdessa, FLKeystone, FLCheval, FLPasadena Hills, FLPebble Creek, FL
Trinity, FLLake Magdalene, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLJasmine Estates, FLCitrus Park, FLSouth Brooksville, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey East, FLEast Lake, FLDade City, FLHernando Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg