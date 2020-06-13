Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Brooksville, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
6 Units Available
Candlelight
965 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
Studio
$660
1 Bedroom
$729
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We put no one above you! Our single-story ranch-style apartment homes feel more like home. You'll enjoy the country living with suburban accessibility. Candlelight is conveniently located in the heart of Brooksville.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Candleglow Apartments
1071 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,011
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
860 sqft
Welcome home to Candleglow Apartments in Brooksville, Florida – a picturesque community with plenty of community green space nestled under a dramatic canopy of Live Oak trees.
Results within 5 miles of Brooksville
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Brookridge
1 Unit Available
8054 Mission Street
8054 Mission Street, Brookridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1058 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - 55+ and No Pets please. Annual Rental in the Adult Community of Brookridge in Brooksville, FL. Super Cute with 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms as well as an Enclosed Porch and a Screen-enclosed Porch for your enjoyment.
Results within 10 miles of Brooksville

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
4737 Ayrshire Drive
4737 Ayrshire Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Spring Hill, FL is now available.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5346 Tanner Road
5346 Tanner Road, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1436 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,436 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13060 Hanley Drive
13060 Hanley Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1309 sqft
13060 Hanley Drive - Charming 3,2,2 Home Features split plan with a great room, indoor laundry room, dining area with an open porch and spacious yard. Close to many amenities. Pets require prior owner approval. (RLNE4847879)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4422 Larkenheath Dr
4422 Larkenheath Drive, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2049 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house. For Lease-Purchase - This property is available on a lease with purchase option only. Minimum option required before move-IN: $23,000.

1 of 26

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
9403 Melrose Street
9403 Melrose Street, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,355
1489 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
4189 High Ridge Avenue
4189 High Ridge Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2234 sqft
Very spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in gated Sand Ridge community. 1st floor features a large living room and kitchen open combo with Island.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5325 Florentine Court
5325 Florentine Court, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1989 sqft
Excellent 3/2/2 pool home situated on an over sized, golf course lot! Neat and clean with laminate flooring in the living space, newer carpeting in the bedrooms, and neutral paint throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
4055 Bramblewood Loop
4055 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1672 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional open floor plan to the small details like a covered patio, making it a great place to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brooksville, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brooksville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

