Apartment List
/
FL
/
connerton
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

86 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Connerton, FL

Finding an apartment in Connerton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Connerton Village
21100 PASSIVE PORCH DRIVE
21100 Passive Porch Drive, Connerton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1608 sqft
For Lease. Picture Perfect and Move In Ready. Almost new and energy efficient home built in 2018, 3BR-2BR with 1608 sq.ft. of living area.
Results within 1 mile of Connerton

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
18837 Litzau Lane
18837 Litzau Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,145
2657 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
7110 Moss Ledge Run
7110 Moss Ledge Run, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
2605 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
18438 Fish Loop
18438 Fish Loop, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1591 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2bath home in great location. This home boasts a very large living room great for entertaining, cute kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, new carpet in living room and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Groves
7228 Cleopatra Dr
7228 Cleopatra Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1340 sqft
Well cared for and Freshly Painted 2 Bed/2 Bath Villa with 2 Car Garage located in The Groved Golf & Country Club is available for Rent July 1st.

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7925 Foxgrove Dr
7925 Foxgrove Dr, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2030 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME HAS A FANTASTIC FLOORPLAN WITH BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND A NICE DEN W/ FRENCH DOORS ON FIRST FLOOR! HOME HAS BRAND *NEW NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT INTERIOR HOME & NEW CARPET.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
18639 New London Ave
18639 New London Avenue, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2738 sqft
2 story 4 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bathroom w/loft home in Asbel Estates in Land O Lakes.
Results within 5 miles of Connerton

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
10448 Sky Flower Court
10448 Sky Flower Court, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2915 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Padgett Estates
3208 Lake Saxon Drive
3208 Lake Saxon Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2036 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Dupree Lakes
5921 Cape Loop
5921 Cape Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,905
2482 sqft
What a beautiful and large home! Located in the Dupree Lakes Community in Land o' Lakes, this 2-story home sits on a quiet neighborhood street with very little traffic.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
25018 Bristlecone Ct
25018 Bristlecone Court, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3000 sqft
Property description a 5 bedroom 3 bath 3500 sqft executive home on a half acre corner lot that is fence. Has a caged pool with a spillover spa. Newly remodeled with high ceilings and a toasty fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6737 Angus Valley Dr
6737 Angus Valley Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
A newely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath 1800 sqft home on over a one acre fenced lot with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor throughout. Has a walk in closet in the master bedroom and also has a barn and other overhead coverings.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
15846 Pond Rush Ct
15846 Pond Rush Court, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2355 sqft
SUNCOAST LAKES! WITH COMMUNITY FACILITIES AND POOL! TERRIFIC CONDITION! FENCED YARD, 3 BED 2-1/2 BATH WITH ADDITIONAL DEN, AND LOFT UPSTAIRS. 2350 SQ FT.

1 of 1

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Padgett Pines
5105 Eagle Island Dr
5105 Eagle Island Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1554 sqft
?

1 of 20

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
19830 Ellendale Dr
19830 Ellendale Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2449 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN OAKSTEAD GATED COMMUNITY. SENSATIONAL COMMUNITY AMENITIES TO INCLUDE COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL COURTS & RECREATION BUILDING. TERRIFIC LOCATION! WITH 2449 SQ FT.

1 of 1

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Glendale Villas
21027 Voyager Blvd # K8
21027 Voyager Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
800 sqft
?

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Dupree Lakes
5938 Blue Sage Dr
5938 Blue Sage Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2482 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY 4 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH A TWO CAR GARAGE, NICE CORNER LOT WITH DOUBLE ENTRY DOORS! HOME OFFERS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM COMBO PLUS FAMILY ROOM! KITCHEN HAS 42' CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE AND ALL APPLIANCES

1 of 22

Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Padgett Estates
3633 Greatwood Court
3633 Greatwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
2235 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Talia
4751 Artesian Road
4751 Artesian Road, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2758 sqft
Pristine Home with Immense Charm Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,758 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Connerton
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
36 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
53 Units Available
Villages of Wesmere
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
28 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
45 Units Available
Lake Brant
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Connerton, FL

Finding an apartment in Connerton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLOdessa, FLKeystone, FLCheval, FLPasadena Hills, FLPebble Creek, FL
Trinity, FLLake Magdalene, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLJasmine Estates, FLCitrus Park, FLSouth Brooksville, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey East, FLEast Lake, FLDade City, FLHernando Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg