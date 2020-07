Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You’ll love relaxing in this beautiful home! It features fabulous curb appeal and lush landscaping. The lovely kitchen has stainless steel appliances, modern lighting, and plenty of counter space. The large living room is the perfect place to entertain guests. The vinyl plank flooring found in this home is durable, waterproof, and low-maintenance. You’ll love the screened-in patio with a lake view. Don’t miss out on this home!