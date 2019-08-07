21371 WISTFUL YEARN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

House is only one year old. Still like new. In Connerton. Available September 1. Tankless water heater .... you'll never run out of hot water in the shower. Laundry room with washer and dryer. 15 SEER high-efficiency heating and air conditioning system. Rent includes access to Connerton Club House and amenities including oversized pool, water park, gym, basketball and tennis courts. House located near restaurants, car dealerships, major highways, only about 30 min to Tampa International Airport. Great place to live. Make appointment to see it today.