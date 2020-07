Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Largest Executive Golf Home in Treviso Bay. FULL GOLF Membership Transferred to renter. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with 2,300 sq.ft; 3 Bed + 2 Baths. Outdoor Pool , Spa and Summer Kitchen. Backs into Preserve and VERY luminous. Fully Furnished and ready to occupy. Double Lot provides for plenty of space and privacy. Enjoy the Amenities of Treviso Bay while 5 miles away from Downtown and Beaches.