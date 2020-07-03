7785 Esmeralda WAY

Amenities

2021 RENTED Naples Villages of Emerald Lakes features a condo on the second floor facing lush landscape that Florida offers. Two Bedrooms with Queen beds and two bathrooms, eat-in kitchen and laundry room along with a screened lanai/balcony and storage for beach chairs. This condo is tastefully furnished with new comfortable, modern furnishing in living room, dining room and bedrooms. The flooring is new engineered wood and the balance of the living space is a new neutral carpet. The second floors has volume ceilings and there are ceiling fans in all the rooms. Emerald Lakes community is built around a large lake where fishing is abundant. The modern clubhouse features community rooms, fitness, library and offers a large pool area, boccie courts and tennis. The community has much to offer the winter guests. Emerald Lakes is short distance to the shopping center, restaurants and library. 2 beaches are within a short drive. Downtown Naples is 15-20 minutes away as well as Waterside Shops, Mercato shops, restaurants and Silverspot Cinema. Naples finest Artis Philharmonic and Baker Art Gallery in Pelican Bay is minutes away.